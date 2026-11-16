Britain hands smokers free vapes as Canadian vapers say Ottawa taxes them like cigarettes

Britain’s own regulatory watchdog has warned ministers that a plan to hide vapes from shoppers clashes with a government program that hands them to smokers for free — a program whose results contrast sharply with Canada’s approach.
The Regulatory Policy Committee said the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) had initially picked no preferred display option because of “the tension between restricting vape displays and the intention to continue promoting vaping as a smoking cessation tool,” according to a We Vape release published by Ecigclick on November 11. The department’s impact assessment conceded that a display ban could push some people back to smoking. DHSC says consultation responses are being considered, with no decision date set.
“One arm of DHSC spends millions handing smokers free vapes to get them off cigarettes. Another wants to hide those same products behind shutters,” said We Vape founder Mark Oates.
That program, Swap to Stop, offers free vape starter kits with behavioural support. A final evaluation by King’s College London researchers, published in June, found 131,275 people received a vape through the scheme up to December 2025, with a self-reported four-week quit rate of 39.4%. The product cost per quit was £98.57. A separate study linked it to roughly 125,000 extra quit attempts using vapes in its first year.
Canada has gone the other way. Federal vaping duty is $1.12 for every 2 mL of liquid up to 10 mL, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, and 10 provinces and territories in Ottawa’s coordinated vaping tax framework add an equal provincial duty, doubling it.
Canadian Vaping Association President Sam Tam told RegWatch in September 2025 that “the doubling of the tax rate has made vaping products as punitive as cigarettes taxes.”
“Vaping is a harm reduction tool. In no way should it be taxed this high,” he said.
Health Canada itself tells smokers who have tried approved methods that switching completely to vaping is less harmful than continuing to smoke. Yet vapes aren’t approved as quit aids, so they aren’t available by prescription.