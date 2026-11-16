Britain hands smokers free vapes as Canadian vapers say Ottawa taxes them like cigarettes

Britain’s own regulatory watchdog has warned ministers that a plan to hide vapes from shoppers clashes with a government program that hands them to smokers for free — a program whose results contrast sharply with Canada’s approach.

The Regulatory Policy Committee said the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) had initially picked no preferred display option because of “the tension between restricting vape displays and the intention to continue promoting vaping as a smoking cessation tool,” according to a We Vape release published by Ecigclick on November 11. The department’s impact assessment conceded that a display ban could push some people back to smoking. DHSC says consultation responses are being considered, with no decision date set.

“One arm of DHSC spends millions handing smokers free vapes to get them off cigarettes. Another wants to hide those same products behind shutters,” said We Vape founder Mark Oates.