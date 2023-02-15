JJ Welles

JJ Welles was lazing around in his boxers versus being a productive human and getting his work done. 

 Courtesy JJ Welles/Twitter

British actor JJ Welles said sorry to Harry Potter author JK Rowling for a Twitter thread he interacted with on matters related to transgender people. 

“I have now removed these tweets and would like to apologize to JK Rowling directly for causing potential upset,” said Welles in a tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

As a leftist wokster he no doubt is ok with banning free speech to silence conservatives. Ok with propagandizing to put forth leftist ideology and guaranteed he’s ok with firearm confiscation. That’s what the N-a-z-i-s did and that’s what leftists are ok with. So who’s the N-a-z-i ??? And by the way JJ, maybe go and get a job that actually has some type of value to society.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Been following this JK Rowling story over on online news channel GB NEWS. It's in the UK.

gbnews.uk

This POS knew he'd better apologize because JK Rowling is taking names and kicking a$$. She's got ball$ and isn't backing down from these woke progressive PsO$.

