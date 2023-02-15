British actor JJ Welles said sorry to Harry Potter author JK Rowling for a Twitter thread he interacted with on matters related to transgender people.
“I have now removed these tweets and would like to apologize to JK Rowling directly for causing potential upset,” said Welles in a tweet.
I would like to publicly apologise for a previous Twitter thread where I interacted with JK Rowling on matters relating to the transgender community. I have now removed these tweets and would like to apologise to JK Rowling directly for causing potential upset. (1/3)
Welles said he failed to choose his words with care and “would like to retract my previous statements relating to her views on the LGBTQ+ and more specifically, transgender people.” He added he wants to retract likening Rowling to far-right and Nazi organizations and does “not wish any individual, inclusive of JK Rowling, to come to any harm.”
Rowling had threatened Welles with a defamation lawsuit.
“What's your solicitor's view on this Nazi accusation?” she said.
“Would they advise you to defend it in court?”
The thing about the solicitors game is everyone can play, JJ. I ignored your 'hyperbolic metaphor' about burning me to death in 2020, but I'm starting to think that was a mistake. What's your solicitor's view on this Nazi accusation? Would they advise you to defend it in court?😘 pic.twitter.com/gaHJ7YaP70
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
As a leftist wokster he no doubt is ok with banning free speech to silence conservatives. Ok with propagandizing to put forth leftist ideology and guaranteed he’s ok with firearm confiscation. That’s what the N-a-z-i-s did and that’s what leftists are ok with. So who’s the N-a-z-i ??? And by the way JJ, maybe go and get a job that actually has some type of value to society.
Been following this JK Rowling story over on online news channel GB NEWS. It's in the UK.
gbnews.uk
This POS knew he'd better apologize because JK Rowling is taking names and kicking a$$. She's got ball$ and isn't backing down from these woke progressive PsO$.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.