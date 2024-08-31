British Columbians paying more than Albertans for school supplies thanks to 7% PST

British Columbians are paying among the highest prices in the country for school supplies due to the 7% provincial sales tax.Meanwhile in Alberta, the absence of a PST has continued to save parents money on classroom necessities. According to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, families in BC will pay around $50 in PST alone on back to school shopping, bringing the province around $15 million in revenue.Certain school supplies are PST-exempt, however the regulations are not straightforward, and parents "must go through a complicated process to avoid the tax." Backpacks, briefcases, knapsacks, and tote bags, for example, are taxed, but "bags specifically designed to carry 'schoolbooks'" are not. Only certain paper products and pens are exempt, while highlighters, scissors, and pencil sharpeners are not. Even used items are taxable."If you're shopping at a thrift shop as a family," Canadian Taxpayers Federation Alberta Director Kris Sims said, "you're almost always still paying the PST. It's really unfair."One province over, meanwhile, the rules are far easier to understand: everything is PST-exempt."Alberta parents are feeling the pinch because everything costs too much, but they're saving about $50 per family for back-to-school shopping because we don’t have PST here," Sims added. "Federal carbon tax and inflation are driving up prices, but it's more affordable in Alberta because we don't pay a provincial sales tax."She noted that while it may not seem like much, "the provincial sales tax we don’t pay on school tech is really noticeable, since we are saving about $25 on a laptop.""The next time politicians and academics start clamouring for a PST in Alberta," she added, "parents should remember how these savings add up."Elsewhere in Canada, families are seeing the impact of provincial sales taxes as well. In Ontario, for example, the PST is currently 8%, accounting for an average of $60 of back to school shopping costs. In Saskatchewan, where very few items are tax-exempt, families can expect the 6% PST to cost them around $40..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.