British dogwalker stabbed to death by Afghan migrant

A quiet west London neighbourhood is in shock after 49‑year‑old Wayne Broadhurst was stabbed to death while walking his dog — an incident that has sparked bitter outrage over immigration and public safety.The triple‑stabbing occurred around 5 p.m. on Monday in Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge, and also left a 45‑year‑old man with life‑changing injuries and a 14‑year‑old boy wounded, reported the Guardian.Police arrested a 22‑year‑old Afghan national on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. The suspect entered the UK via a lorry in 2020 and was granted asylum in 2022.Residents say Broadhurst was simply doing his regular evening dog‑walk when he tried to intervene as the violence erupted and was stabbed multiple times. .One neighbour described him as “the last person on Earth that you would think somebody would go for," reported The Standard.Another witness said: “They were protecting him, so they saved his life. They did a very good job. Maybe he would have died if they didn’t protect him.” referring to locals who emerged with baseball bats to stop the attacker. People in Uxbridge are demanding explanations. “What is this doing in our streets?” one posted on social media, pointing to the suspect’s status as an asylum‑recipient who entered illegally. Many are calling for tighter border controls, tougher asylum laws and greater priority for citizen safety.“This is a crazy story … The fact we are hearing about these types of crimes on a daily basis is completely incomprehensible and extremely worrying to the average, decent native.”Officials emphasise the attack is not being treated as terrorism. The incident has also triggered wider political debate about how migrants are processed and supervised once in the UK. With the suspect apparently not living in Home Office accommodation, critics say the loopholes are being exploited.As the investigation continues, local people are laying flowers and calling for justice for Wayne Broadhurst — a man described simply as someone who did his job, walked his dog, and tried to help others.