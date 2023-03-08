Illegal immigration

A protester at a demonstration organized to draw attention to the plight of undocumented workers holds a sign outside a Byron Burger restaurant in central London.

 Courtesy Lauren Courtenay/CBC

The British government has put forward the Stop the Boats Act, which will try and end illegal entry as a route to asylum. 

“The British people rightly expect us to solve this crisis and that’s what myself and the prime minister fully intend to do,” said British Home Secretary Suella Braverman in a Tuesday press release. 

