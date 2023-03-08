The British government has put forward the Stop the Boats Act, which will try and end illegal entry as a route to asylum.
“The British people rightly expect us to solve this crisis and that’s what myself and the prime minister fully intend to do,” said British Home Secretary Suella Braverman in a Tuesday press release.
“We must stop the boats.”
More than 45,000 people crossed the English Channel to the United Kingdom in small boats over the past year, according to government figures published in January.
Two boats from France in late December were the last recorded in 2022, bringing the total number of people who crossed to 45,756. Rain and high winds on the south coast might have prevented more.
The figures are down compared to government estimates, with officials predicting about 60,000 people arriving.
The release said the Stop the Boats Act will remove the incentive for people to risk their lives through these journeys and prevent criminal gangs from profiting off illegal immigration.
People who arrive in the UK illegally will be detained and sent to their home countries if safe, or another safe third country, such as Rwanda, where they will be supported to rebuild their lives.
Anyone entering the UK illegally will be prevented from accessing the UK’s modern slavery support or abusing these laws to block their removal. Any other challenges or human rights claims can be heard remotely — after removal.
By ending illegal immigration as a route to asylum, the release said the bill will ensure the UK can better support people coming through fair, safe, and legal routes.
The UK will continue to be a compassionate country as demonstrated by the country welcoming Afghan and Ukrainian refugees. Under this bill, Parliament will set an annual cap on the number of refugees resettled, taking into account capacity for housing, public services, and support communities expect.
Braverman said it is “completely unfair that people who travel through a string of safe countries then come to the UK illegally and abuse our asylum laws to avoid removal.”
The release went on to say migrants can be detained for 28 days with no recourse for bail or judicial review and then for as long as there is a reasonable prospect of removal.
It said if there's a risk a person would suffer serious, irreversible harm when he or she is relocated to a specific safe third country, they will not be removed until it is safe to do so. In those cases, illegal immigrants will have a maximum 45 days to remain in the UK before their appeals are exhausted.
The annual number of resettled refugees will remain under review. If there is a humanitarian crisis in the world requiring a response, the UK will step up and offer support to those in need.
Braverman concluded by saying she's making it “absolutely clear the only route to the UK is a safe and legal route.”
“If you come here illegally, you won’t be able to claim asylum or build a life here,” she said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.