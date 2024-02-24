News

British health authorities claim artificial milk from biological males just as good as breast milk

British health authorities claim artificial milk from biological males just as good as breast milk
British health authorities claim artificial milk from biological males just as good as breast milkYour Body On/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Testosterone
Breastfeeding
Chestfeeding
Babies
Woke Culture
Nhs
Trans activist
biological males
University of Sussex Hospitals
Royal Sussex County Hospital
trans agenda

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news