British MP Rupert Lowe accuses media of ignoring rape gang inquiry while publishing ‘hit pieces’

CALGARY — Two days after Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe released his Independent Rape Gang Inquiry, the vast majority of Britain’s largest mainstream media organizations remain silent despite the report having tens of millions of views online.The report, which alleges widespread abuse involving Pakistani Muslim rape gangs across the United Kingdom and massive failures by the country’s institutions, has become one of the most discussed topics across social media this week.Yet major British outlets including the BBC, The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Mail have devoted little or no coverage to the report itself.Instead, coverage that has emerged has largely focused on Lowe personally and his political party, which has consistently been framed as “far-right” in the media..'THE MOST WIDESPREAD SCANDAL THAT HAS EVER BESET BRITAIN': Restore leader Rupert Lowe releases rape gang report.On Wednesday, The Telegraph — a publication noted for being conservative — published an article titled White supremacists fund Rupert Lowe’s party, by associate editor Gordon Rayner.The article discusses alleged links between supporters of Lowe's Restore Britain movement and various nationalist figures such as Jared Taylor and Tommy Robinson, among others, and makes no mention of the rape gang inquiry or its contents.Lowe responded publicly, accusing the newspaper of ignoring the inquiry."The Telegraph has failed to cover the findings of our rape gang inquiry report, which details the mass rape of young vulnerable English girls by gangs of Pakistani Muslims, yet finds the time to publish such pointless smear pieces," Lowe told The Telegraph when it reached out for comment."Absolutely pathetic."The apparent lack of media interest has become almost as controversial as the report itself online..On Wednesday, Lowe announced on X that “over one million people have now clicked through the link to read our rape gang inquiry report in full," he posted on X."I am so proud of what the team, and all of those brave survivors, have achieved."His original post with the report attached has now been viewed more than 40 million times..While Britain’s major outlets have remained quiet, international media and online commentators have stepped up to the plate, filling the vacuum.Sky News Australia, Fox News and the Toronto Sun have all reported on the inquiry or the reaction surrounding it..Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold has announced plans to read the report live on stream, potentially exposing it to millions of his viewers.Podcaster Zuby has also commented on the report, arguing that child sexual exploitation should not be viewed through a partisan lens..“One of the craziest things about the UK rape gang scandal is that it's largely considered a 'right wing' concern,” he wrote on X.“In a sane, serious country, it would be completely bipartisan. In fact, it wouldn't even be seen as a political issue, but one of basic justice and morality.”Political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos also criticized what he described as the media's unwillingness to engage with the issue.."I've been reporting on grooming gangs for nearly 15 years and have never seen the establishment press meticulously avoid a subject like they do this one," he said.The current silence from major news organizations is particularly notable given their extensive historical coverage of grooming gang scandals.In 2015, The Mirror published reports suggesting child sexual exploitation may have affected hundreds of thousands of young people across the UK.In 2019, The Independent warned of a grooming "epidemic" after nearly 19,000 children in England were identified as victims of sexual exploitation..Lowe has addressed the hit pieces and lack of fair coverage from British media, saying that the outlets have “deliberately ignored the release of our rape gang inquiry report.”“The establishment despises us,” he said.“Good.”