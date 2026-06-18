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British MP Rupert Lowe accuses media of ignoring rape gang inquiry while publishing ‘hit pieces’

Two days after Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe released his Independent Rape Gang Inquiry, the vast majority of Britain’s largest mainstream media organizations remain silent despite the report having tens of millions of views online.
Two days after Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe released his Independent Rape Gang Inquiry, the vast majority of Britain’s largest mainstream media organizations remain silent despite the report having tens of millions of views online.Courtesy of Rupert Lowe via X.
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The Guardian
The Telegraph
Daily Mail
Bbc
The Times
Tommy Robinson
UK rape gangs
Muslim rape gangs
UK Politics
Restore Britain
Rupert Lowe
rape gang inquiry
jared taylor
Milo Yiannopoulos
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