British national convicted in U.S. for dark web drug trafficking linked to Canadian network

A British man living in Vancouver in 2017 has been convicted in the United States for his role in a Canadian dark web drug trafficking network linked to the overdose deaths of two U.S. navy submariners.On January 29, Paul Anthony Nicholls, 47, was found guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia of conspiracy to import controlled substances resulting in death and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances resulting in death. Nicholls, who overstayed his visa and was removed from Canada following his 2018 RCMP arrest, faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 20 years for each offence.The conviction stems from a 2017 investigation by the RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region (FPPR) into a dark web-based drug network operating in the Lower Mainland. The network, dubbed Canada1, was linked to a series of fentanyl shipments and, ultimately, to the deaths of two U.S. servicemen.To combat the growing opioid crisis, RCMP investigators developed new techniques targeting dark web and postal-based drug trafficking. The team, which combined expertise in cyber investigations and postal surveillance, conducted what the force describes as pioneering work under the E-PLEBANIA operation. Years of meticulous investigation laid the groundwork for Nicholls’ prosecution in the United States..RCMP officers collaborated closely with U.S. agencies, including the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Kingsland Police Department, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, once evidence linked the servicemen’s deaths to the Lower Mainland network. While Canadian authorities submitted charges domestically, U.S. prosecutors assumed the case due to the severity of the offences and the deaths occurring in U.S. jurisdiction.Thirteen RCMP personnel, including 12 officers and an analyst, testified at the four-day jury trial, providing detailed evidence and expert analysis of the investigation. Their work was credited by both Canadian and American officials as instrumental in securing the conviction.“I want to recognize the outstanding work of our officers, analysts and support staff, who led this complex investigation and provided compelling testimony that resulted in this guilty verdict,” said Gary Mehat, acting officer in charge of drugs and organized crime at RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region.“This case would not have been possible without the outstanding investigative work you all did on the Canadian side of the border,” added James Kejonen, special agent with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “Your professionalism and dedication resulted in a guilty verdict in a jury trial.”