Jordan said the rise of social media is culpable. He said Tumblr, Instagram, and TikTok are riddled with people pushing the idea people can identify outside of their biological sex.
He said computer games, such as Roblox and Fortnite, are to blame. The games children play have private chat spaces where others may promote the idea they are transgender.
Jordan went on to say schools are also involved. Young teachers have been “indoctrinated into the cult of gender ideology and they are busy converting your kids," he claimed.
The National Health Service promoted transgenderism. Children are being maimed, and single-sex wards are being eliminated.
Jordan acknowledged medical schools in the United Kingdom have signed a pledge promoted by Gay and Lesbian Advocates and Defenders to promote gender ideology to trainee doctors. He said doctors are “trained to put gender (a nonsense) over sex (reality).”
Child and Adolescent Health Services in the United Kingdom has links to pro-transgender groups such as Allsorts and Mermaids. This training is ideological.
However, Jordan said all is not lost. He said institutions might be captured, but they can be recaptured them through truth, reason, and the scientific method.
He concluded by saying a victory for reality requires everyone to do their part.
“Call out #GenderWooWoo wherever you see it,” he said.
“Be diligent and thorough.”
These revelations come after a Texas father lost custody of his seven-year-old son on Saturday, which allows the mother to transition the child from male to female.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.