Peter Rabbit

The Tale of Peter Rabbit was originally self-published in 1901 (left) before Potter found a publisher in 1902 (right).

 Courtesy Toronto Public Library

Leeds Beckett University post-colonial literature expert Emily Zobel Marshall has accused Peter Rabbit author Beatrix Potter of upholding colonialism.

“While rereading another collection of children’s stories featuring the ‘trickster hero’ Brer Rabbit — for my own book on how these folktales were introduced to North America by enslaved Africans — it became clear to me the similarities between Beatrix Potter’s tales and the Brer Rabbit stories demand further consideration,” said Marshall in an op-ed in the Conversation

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

like whatever already..SMH

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

We are well past the point of academics having peers review their opinions for relevance or substantive facts. Here, we have another fairy story from some paranoid sole, angry at the world at large. It is history and no facts are available to substantiate, support or refute, just plain egocentric, parochialism.

Report Add Reply
Ourdpkmg
Ourdpkmg

Seriously. Who honestly cares. For the entirety of human history people of all races, persuasions, cultures have adopted ideas, concepts and stories from one another, repackaged them, added some extra bits and gotten on with life. Whether Peter Rabbit is a takeoff of Uncle Remus or not, it makes not one bit of difference. These are children's stories, mayhap adapted from one or the other but both valuable in their own right and whether they acknowledge one another who gives a rip. Its a rabbit story for crying out loud....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.