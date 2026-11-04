British study ties nicotine pouches to quitting success for non-vapers as Ottawa holds firm

Smokers in Great Britain are increasingly reaching for nicotine pouches to help them quit — and new research suggests the product may be working for some of them, even as Ottawa keeps it locked behind pharmacy counters.

In a preprint study published on medRxiv (October 23, 2026), University College London researcher Sarah Jackson and colleagues analyzed survey data from 7,995 adults in Great Britain who tried to quit smoking between June 2021 and July 2026.

The share using pouches as a quitting aid rose from 2.4% to 6.7% over that period. Among 18- to 24-year-olds, it climbed from 2.2% to 18.9%.

After adjusting for other factors, the overall link between pouch use and quitting was uncertain. But among people who were not also using e-cigarettes, pouch use was associated with greater success in quitting.

"If causal, this suggests a potential role for pouches among people not already using an established cessation aid," the study said.

Sweden offers a population-wide example. A 2026 report from the Swedish Council for Information on Alcohol and Other Drugs found about 5% of Swedes aged 17 to 84 smoked daily in 2025, while 19% used snus or nicotine pouches daily. Daily smoking has "decreased dramatically since 2003", the report said.