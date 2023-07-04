British transgender woman Mika Minio-Paluello said she breastfed her child for a few weeks, but had to stop, "because I had a cancer relapse and didn't want to poison my child,” tweeted Minio-Paluello.
“Here's me on the bus to hospital for the 1st chemo round, feeding my child for the last time.”
Minio-Paluello said there have been thousands of tweets filled with hate, cruelty, and ridicule directed at her in the past week.
Since it is Pride Season, which runs from June to September, she said sexual minorities will be who they are and cannot be erased.
She mothers her child with love, joy, and care, with her family surrounded by a loving community of queer people and allies, fighting for a better world for every one.
Minio-Paluello said anti-transgender hate is a distraction from the issues she was interviewed about on ITV News, being ripped off by privatized water companies, profit-driven inflation, and falling real wages.
The interview, which sparked the hate she went through, was about the impacts of rising water bills on customers. The footage of washing up was because it was about water.
Minio-Paluello said on Thursday she was worried about people picking up the tab for high water bills.
“The idea that we’re going to have even greater water bills, soaring bills, at a time of prices already being hiked and you have to pay more for food,” she said.
“That’s tough if you’re a mum like me, already struggling to get things my kid needs.”
She acknowledged solidarity and powerful movements can build a more just society.
Minio-Paluello said transgender women can be mothers, adding it is “not up to an MP or anyone else to march into a family and enforce what a child calls a parent.”
Twitter users did not care about the high bills. They said their real problem was a transgender woman saying she was a mother.
To the people obsessed about a breast pump in the clip, Minio-Paluello said it was her housemate’s who had a five-month-old baby. Multiple families can share a house.
She said transgender women can breastfeed, and she breastfed her child, saying two parents breastfeeding is “actually very helpful and healthy!”
While she has been receiving hate, she said it is a distraction from the real fight. Water companies are ripping people off.
When it comes to fighting, she said women, black people, sexual minorities, and workers face the largest burdens. Creating a safe, just, equitable society now and for people’s children is tough, but it is possible.
Minio-Paluello concluded by saying obsession over a transgender woman being interviewed on television about water bills is a classic right-wing distraction to conceal other struggles.
“Don’t do it and don't fall for it,” she said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in March transgender women are women amid a rise in anti-transgender hate in Canada and around the world.
“We will always stand up to this hate – whenever and wherever it occurs,” said Trudeau.
Trudeau started off by saying when women and girls are empowered, families, communities, and societies succeed. As people mark International Women’s Day and celebrate women and girls, he said they should “keep working to build a more equal and equitable future.”
And with a disturbing rise in anti-transgender hate here in Canada and around the world recently, I want to be very clear about one more thing: Trans women are women. We will always stand up to this hate – whenever and wherever it occurs.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 8, 2023
