Brock Canada fined $132,000 after worker seriously injured at Redwater worksite

Industrial contractor Brock Canada Field Services Ltd. has been fined $132,000 after pleading guilty to an occupational health and safety offence stemming from a workplace incident that left a worker seriously injured at a Redwater industrial site.The company entered a guilty plea on July 30 in the Fort Saskatchewan Court of Justice to one count under Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety Act for failing to ensure the health and safety of a worker.The charge relates to an Aug. 10, 2023 incident at a worksite operated by Brock Canada Field Services Ltd. and Nutrien (Canada) Holdings ULC. in Redwater.According to Alberta Occupational Health and Safety, a worker was removing hoarding from a scaffold when they slipped and fell into an open underground utility corridor containing hot water.The worker suffered serious injuries in the fall.The court imposed a fine of $132,000, which includes the mandatory victim fine surcharge.All remaining charges against Brock Canada Field Services Ltd. and Nutrien (Canada) Holdings ULC. were withdrawn.Both the Crown and the company have up to 30 days to appeal the conviction or the penalty.Under Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety Act, employers are required to take reasonable steps to protect workers from workplace hazards. Charges may be laid when violations of those requirements result in serious injury or death.