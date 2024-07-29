BRONZE BOYS: Canada’s medal count up to three after men’s synchro diving

Team Canada’s Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray won the Olympic bronze Monday, making history as the first Canadian duo to place in the men’s 10-metre synchronized diving event. Canada has now collected a total of three medals, one silver and two bronze — the first gold is still up for grabs. China won gold with 490.35 points in the diving competition final and Great Britain silver with 463.44 points. Wiens and Zsombor-Murray for Canada scored 422.13, after making an epic comeback that earned them 79.68 points in their final dive. "It still doesn't seem real," Zsombo-Murray, of Pointe-Claire, QC, told CBC Sports. "I was pretty excited when I saw the scoreboard. After 16 years of non-stop hard work it's overwhelming.""I don't tear up very often, but I started to well up before we stepped on (the podium)," said Wiens, of Pike Lake, SK. "We worked for it. I knew we were maybe slight underdogs coming in (to the final) but we knew we had it in us. Getting on that podium was oh, so sweet."The two Canadian men began training together in session at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, after Zsombor-Murray's partner was injured. Over the weekend, Summer McIntosh won the silver medal in the 400-metre freestyle final. Her win on Saturday put Canada on the podium for the first time at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The 17-year-old is among the youngest athletes on Team Canada. McIntosh told the Globe and Mail at Team Canada’s pre-Olympics camp in Caen, FR, it was all about starting strong. “Being able to race Day One and try and set the tone as best as possible for Team Canada is super, super important. So Day One is where it all kind of starts rolling,” she said. On Sunday, fencer Eleanor Harvey, 29, won a bronze medal, again making history as the first to ever claim a medal in her event.