Brooks man charged with human trafficking

Brooks RCMP have arrested and charged a 46-year-old local man with human trafficking and a series of related crimes, following an investigation spanning nearly a year.Chad Jensen, a resident of Brooks, is accused of forcing a woman he was in a relationship with to engage in multiple sexual encounters for money, which he allegedly controlled and profited from. The abuse reportedly took place over the past five years.The investigation began in February 2025 after the victim came forward. Brooks RCMP’s General Investigation Section (GIS) led the probe, working with the RCMP Human Trafficking Coordinator, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Human Trafficking Unit, and the Alberta RCMP Interview Assistance Team (IAT).A search warrant executed on March 25, 2025, at a Brooks residence yielded electronics, various illegal substances, and paraphernalia. Jensen was arrested on January 8, 2026, and charged with multiple offences including distributing intimate images, administering a noxious thing, assault, sexual assault, trafficking in persons, and trafficking in persons for material benefit..After a judicial interim release hearing, Jensen was remanded into custody but later released to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Brooks on February 11.Staff Sgt. Rob Harms, Brooks RCMP Detachment Commander, emphasized the seriousness of human trafficking. “Human trafficking and related offences such as this are serious in nature and always have lasting negative impacts on involved victims and the community,” he said, praising investigators for their meticulous work.Sgt. Roland Misik, RCMP Human Trafficking Coordinator, added, “Human trafficking can affect any community, regardless of size or demographic. Perpetrators seek out the most vulnerable people and exploit them, not just physically but psychologically, making it extremely difficult for victims to realize they are being manipulated and exploited.”Brooks RCMP believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who may have been exploited by Jensen to come forward. Those with information are asked to contact the Brooks RCMP at 403-362-5535, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).