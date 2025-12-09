Brooks RCMP investigates surge in white supremacist graffiti and hate stickers

Brooks RCMP is seeking public assistance after a series of hate-motivated incidents across the city. Since October 1, there have been nine reported cases of white supremacist and anti-immigrant graffiti, mostly on City of Brooks infrastructure. The most recent incident occurred on November 26.The vandalism has appeared in multiple locations, including Uplands, the median of Cassels Rd,, the bathrooms at Lake Stafford Park and Duke of Sutherland Park, and on the back of a street sign on Sutherland Dr. .Suspects have spray painted hateful messages and terms around the city. In addition, stickers promoting the White Lives Matter movement have been placed on traffic signs, prompting complaints and costing the city to remove them.Brooks RCMP emphasized that hate-motivated crimes target individuals and communities and have no place in the city. Officers say they take every report seriously and will conduct thorough investigations to ensure accountability, prevent further incidents, and support those affected.Anyone with information on the crimes or the suspects is asked to contact Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or through the P3 Tips app.