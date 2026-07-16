Brooks RCMP officer fatally shoots suspect after confrontation

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after an RCMP officer fatally shot a wanted man during an attempted arrest in Brooks on Wednesday afternoon.Brooks RCMP said officers were attempting to execute an arrest warrant at a residence in Greenbrook Village at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday when the confrontation occurred.According to police, officers knocked on the door of a residence where the wanted man was believed to be staying. The suspect allegedly attempted to flee before a confrontation took place.During the encounter, RCMP said the man produced a weapon, prompting an officer to discharge their service firearm.Officers immediately provided life-saving measures, but the suspect died at the scene.No RCMP officers were injured during the incident.As required under Alberta law, the RCMP notified the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), which has assumed responsibility for the independent investigation into the shooting.The RCMP said it is fully cooperating with ASIRT and will provide investigators with all necessary assistance.In addition to the external investigation, the RCMP has launched its own internal review to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.The internal review will assess the sequence of events, officer actions, RCMP policies, training, operational response and the duty status of the officer involved.The RCMP said incidents of this nature are difficult for everyone involved and emphasized its commitment to accountability and transparency.All further information about the investigation will be released by ASIRT.