One of Hollywood’s toughest tough guys is facing a new fight, about a year after announcing his battle with aphasia.
Aphasia is a disorder that affects how people communicate, impacting speech, writing, and understanding spoken and written language.
The family of the 67-year-old Die Hard star, who retired from acting in March 2022, revealed in a lengthy statement Thursday he has frontotemporal dementia, reports The New York Post.
“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the family said on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website.
“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know.”
“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”
The statement, signed by Willis’ ex-wife, Demi Moore, his current wife, Emma Heming and all five of his daughters, also said that if the Whole Nine Yards star “could” respond to his situation, he would want to help spread awareness and bring “global attention and connectedness” to others suffering from the “debilitating disease,” said The Post.
“Bruce has always found joy in life and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us.”
“We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible,” the statement concluded.
Even with aphasia, Willis continued to appear in public with friends and enjoy “impromptu” jam sessions, said The Post.
Months after that diagnosis, Heming shared she was grappling with “paralyzing” grief.
“I’m learning how to live along side [sic] it,” she wrote on social media.
The actress went on to share wisdom from Willis’ 31-year-old daughter, Scout, writing, “Grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too.”
He and Heming, who have been married since 2009, share daughters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10.
