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Brussels confirms Canada seeks to join €90 billion support loan for Ukraine

Canada in negotiations to join European loan programs help fund Ukrainian defence and energy
Prime Minister Mark Carney with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Halifax.
Prime Minister Mark Carney with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Halifax. CBC screenshot
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Ukraine War
Eu Commission
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky
Carney orienting Canadian defence towards Europe
Canadian Defence Industry
Canada-EU relations
Canada-Ukraine realtions
Canada loan to Ukraine
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