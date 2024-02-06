Brussels, Germany cave to farmers' demands as protests erupt across Europe

Brussels and German officials have reportedly caved to farmer's demands and committed to reverse it's 2030 Green Deal initiatives as farmers protests erupt across Europe..Reports out of Germany indicate the government has also made concessions to it's environmental targets for 2030, after footage shows lines of tractors blocking access to the country's biggest airport..Farmers and workers across Europe have shown up in droves to protest carbon taxes and other environmental legislation, bloated bureaucratic processes and reductions in subsidies. .Tractors, transport trucks and passenger vehicles flood the highways and block city streets in front of parliamentary buildings in Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Romania, Latvia, Poland, Greece, Portugal and the Netherlands..Most recent protests include in front of the European Union in Brussels on Thursday, a blockade at the Belgium-Netherlands border crossing, and major highway blockages in France near Paris, Lyon and Toulouse. .Also on Thursday, Greek farmers descended on major city Thessaloniki, while farmers from Portugal flooded the border to Spain. .On Wednesday at least 91 protestors were detained in the south of Paris. “We are no longer making a living from our profession,” a French farmer told CNN, while another said the current system “makes a mockery of both farmers and consumers.”