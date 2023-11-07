‘Buck stops here,’ Champagne pledges to clean up Fed’s green tech agency

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne pledged to fire anyone responsible for suspected unfair contracts at a federal government green technology agency on Monday.“The buck stops with me,” Champagne told the Commons Ethics committee.“I want to get to the heart of the issue. I want to get to the bottom of this more than anyone else.”“The buck stops with me and everything,” said Champagne. “I agree with that. But I need to do it in a way which is fair. We need to get to the bottom of this, and if you don’t, I will make sure you do because I will fire you.”According to Blacklock’s Reporter, multiple “green-washing” investigations are underway into Sustainable Development Technology Canada, a federal agency established by Parliament in 2001 to award $100,000 grants to industry. A September 26 Report Fact Finding Exercise stated that agency directors "did not recuse themselves" in giving out subsidies to corporate friends worth $38.4 million.“The allegations of mismanagement are serious,” testified Champagne. “It is important for us to act quickly.”However, Champagne admitted that he had not read about 300 pages of detailed allegations made by whistleblowers regarding unethical practices at Sustainable Development Technology.Champagne stated that he had also refused to talk to anyone who made complaints.“Will you admit today Sustainable Development Technology Canada has seen rampant corruption through conflicts of interest and funding ineligible companies and projects?” asked Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville, ON). “I find you are making a number of assumptions,” replied Minister Champagne. “As a lawyer, I would caution you.”“I’m not here for your legal opinion,” said Barrett. “You are offering me legal advice. I don’t need your legal cautions.”“Have you met with the whistleblowers?” asked Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton, AB). “I don’t think it would be appropriate,” replied Champagne.Conservative MP Larry Brock (Brantford-Brant, ON) pointed out that it has been several months since Champagne was initially informed about the allegations on March 5th.“The buck stops with you,” said Brock. “I know there is a pattern in this Liberal government of ministers not accepting responsibility.”“There’s not just one whistleblower, up to 20 whistleblowers consisting of employees, consisting of senior executives,” said Brock. “I know Sustainable Development Technology Canada likes to classify them just as troublemakers, but they’re not. They received advice to prepare a 300-page information package and send that off to the Privy Council Office.”“I am talking about the misuse of taxpayer money,” said Brock. “Provide me the evidence of that, sir,” replied Champagne.“You want evidence?” asked Brock. “Take a look.”“People need to be held accountable,” said Brock. “People need to be fired. You have done absolutely nothing despite claiming you are taking this so seriously.”