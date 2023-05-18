The Bud Light saga has gone from woke to choke to joke to, maybe, broke.
In what appears to be an effort to move inventories of the beer that aren’t selling, special promotions are offering a rebate on Bud Light purchases, where the rebate is higher than the purchase price.
The New York Post reports of retailers selling a case of Bud Light for $19.98, with purchasers eligible for a $20 rebate.
“A photo posted to social media shows stacks of 24-can cases of Bud Light with a promo taped to them touting a full rebate from the unidentified beer vendor,” says The Post.
Website Beer Money Pro, which informs of all beer discounts on its site, shows rebates of $5, $10 and $20 on sales of Bud Light, as well as other products from Anheuser-Busch.
The rebates say Get $5 back via rebate on the purchase of one (1) Michelob Ultra 24-pack, or one (1) Budweiser or Bud Light 24-pack 16 oz cans. Get $20 back via rebate when you purchase two (2) 12-packs of Budweiser or Bud light. Get $10 back via rebate when you purchase one (1) 12-pack of Budweiser or Bud Light. Restrictions apply, including being valid only in certain US states (damn).
The rebates lit up social media sites.
From The Post:
“Things can’t be going great if they’re basically giving it away,” Twitter user Ed Latimore wrote.
“You’re making two cents profit per case when you buy Bud Light,” another Twitter user observed.
“And there’s still plenty on the shelf. They can’t even give people money to take it off their hands!”
The Daily Mail also ran the story, and social media comments.
Commentator Ashley St. Clair shared a picture of the promotional offer on Twitter and poked fun at it. “The Bud Light marketing team must still be all women if they think a coupon will get a man's attention,” she wrote.
The Mail notes “the post was viewed almost three million times and received tens of thousands of likes and comments,” adding “other users were quick to hit out at the offer” and that “St. Clair was accused of sexism for her post, with one user asking if it's now “feminine to be frugal?”
“But she replied: 'Never in my life have I seen a man use a coupon,’ and added: 'They will literally make their own brewery before using a beer coupon.'”
Tim Pool said: “20 bucks for a case of beer that gives you 20 bucks back? Bud light is GIVING AWAY their beer probably in a desperate bid to make sales look like they are returning.”
While another wrote: “Why do they think it was something to do with the price? The level of tone deafness is … well inexplicable.”
“The terms and conditions for the rebate are not clear or if you need to spend a certain amount on groceries to qualify for the $20,” reports The Mail.
The furor over Bud Light began when woke transgender influencer, Dylam Mulvaney, embraced the brand in a marketing campaign on social media, causing Anheuser-Busch to choke on the relationship, which has become a joke (see above) and maybe broke: Nationwide retail sales of Bud Light were down 23.6% versus a year ago in the week ending May 6, its fifth straight week of declines, according to Bump Williams Consulting and NielsenIQ data.
