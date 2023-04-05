Anheuser-Busch (AB) partnered with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney to promote its Bud Light beer brand.
“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points,” an AB spokesperson told Fox News.
“From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”
Mulvaney, a TikTok influencer with over 10 million followers, posted a video about AB's March Madness contest, where customers could win $15,000.
Mulvaney dressed up like Audrey Hepburn’s character in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” pretending not to understand March Madness and drinking a Bud Light.
A second video had Mulvaney in a bathtub dancing to "hold" music with a stack of Bud Light cans, which was an improvisation on a Super Bowl commercial for Bud Light.
The personalized beer can celebrated Mulvaney’s first year of being a girl and part of Mulvaney's “Days of Girlhood” series.
Many social media users called on boycotting the Bud Light brand and Kid Rock posted a video shooting Bud Light cases and using profanity while talking about Bud Light.
“Bud Light made a mockery of women by partnering with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney — a biological male who makes a living exploiting what it means to be a woman,” said OutKick writer David Hookstead.
“We can’t even drink beer in America anymore without woke politics being involved.”
“Piss water masquerading as beer hires man masquerading as woman,” tweeted Ben Shapiro of the Daily Wire.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(7) comments
Ya…. I am happy to boy….cot… bud.
This is how we fight back to the woke movement.
Just like I am annoyed Rogers and Shaw were allowed to merge to control communications. So I now own star link. I highly recommend it. The dish is 50% off right now. Now I give Shaw zero money!!
Imagine a Corporate leader being so inept as to think a Mentally Challenged Individual (and I don't mean Joe Biden), a member of a group that is .3% of the population, would be a winner. This is so friggin nuts . . .
Trust Kid Rock to give this ridiculous woke venture a clear and concise evaluation that 90% of us can support.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vpK0ZVh-PGU
Worse business model ever.
We never drank it. Canadian beer only.
Bud Light is a beer like training beverage for children...
I can’t believe anyone drinks that pi$$ to begin with! Absolute $h!t beer!
I like craft beer. Small business, locally owned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.