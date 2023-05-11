Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light Beer Can Split
Images courtesy of Instagram

Bud Light’s partnership with transgender woman Dylan Mulvaney turned into the hangover from hell as sales of what once was America’s favourite beer plummeted all across the US.

It’s even caught the attention of Britain’s DailyMail.com, which reports, “sales in the Rocky Mountain states dipped the most significantly, down by 29%, with the South Atlantic, West North Central and East South Central areas all dropping 25%.”

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Jimbobvee
Jimbobvee

Again, he's not a 'transgender woman', Thomas, you idiot. Get your head screwed on straight before blathering on about this sort of thing.

Report Add Reply
Craig R
Craig R

Thats the only way for people to fight/ protest against all this woke insanity is with our dollars. Go woke and hopefully Go broke.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Get woke, go broke.

The bud-light controversy has brought forward how sick and tired people are of the woke agenda.

A person's sex-based fantasies, fetishes and proclivities are their own business, just like a person's religion.

Nobody has the right to demand you actively participate in another person's religion and NOBODY has the right to demand you actively participate in someone elses sex-based fantasies.....

There are many products my family no longer purchases due to the woke agenda......., Maybelline, Tampax, Oil of Olay......

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.