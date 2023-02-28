The UCP said funding for projects in the province’s two largest cities, Edmonton and Calgary, helps address their complex and evolving needs while positioning them for sustainable growth and economic prosperity.
Calgary spending will include:
• $541 million over three years for Calgary LRT projects
• $429.7 million over three years for Deerfoot Tr. upgrades
• $282 million over three years for the Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir Project
• $166 million over three years for the Calgary Cancer Centre
• $134.2 million over three years to complete the Calgary Ring Road
• $84.7 million over three years for the Peter Lougheed Centre Emergency Department, Mental Health Intensive Care Unit and Laboratory Redevelopment
• $59.2 million over three years for the Glenbow Museum revitalization
• $57.1 million in 2024–25 to support the Bethany Care continuing care modernization project
• $48.6 million over three years for the University of Calgary’s Veterinary Medicine expansion
• $22 million for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for a new facility to address population growth
• $15 million over three years for the Repsol Sport Centre
• $2.1 million in 2023–24 to expand the aviation program at Mount Royal University
• $9.5 million over three years for a world-class gallery development at the TELUS Spark Science Centre
• $7.5 million capital grant for the WinSport Day Lodge Renovation
• $7.5 million in 2023–24 to accommodate a charter school program in Calgary
• $5 million for Multidisciplinary Hub planning at the University of Calgary • $2.6 million for the Calgary Zoo Canadian Wilds redevelopment
• $1.9 million for the SAM Centre (Calgary Stampede Foundation)
• $0.8 million for the Kids Can Catch Trout Pond at the Bow Habitat Station
• $1.2 million for the University of Calgary’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine Lab, to ensure critical diagnostic capacity at a lower cost
• $3 million over three years for planning the North Calgary/Airdrie Regional Health Centre
• $50 million for Charter Hub and charter school expansion in Calgary
The UCP is spending the following amounts on the City of Edmonton:
• $63.6 million over three years for the Foothills Medical Centre Edmonton
• $760 million over three years for Edmonton LRT projects
• $634.1 million over three years for the new Edmonton hospital
• $138.5 million over three years for the Yellowhead Trail freeway conversion project
• $92.3 million over three years for the Terwillegar Drive expansion project
• $90.6 million over three years for the Gene Zwozdesky Centre at Norwood
• $63 million in 2024–25 to support the Good Samaritan Society continuing care modernization project
• $35 million in 2024–26 for MacEwan University’s new building for the School of Business
• $22.4 million grant to eliminate the at-grade rail crossing at 50 Street
• $7.9 million for the Misericordia Community Hospital modernization
• $4 million in new funding in 2023–24 for repairs and upgrades to the Citadel Theatre
• $3.2 million in additional planning funding for the Edmonton Law Courts • $3 million over three years for the continued planning of a new, standalone Stollery Children’s Hospital
• $3 million in 2025–26 for the Ray Gibbon Drive upgrade project • $2.5 million in 2023–24 with an additional $900,000 in 2024–25 and $300,000 in 2025–26 for the Designated Industrial Zone (DIZ) Pilot Project, in Fort Saskatchewan and Edmonton
• $6 million over three years for the design of a new school in Glenridding Heigh
"There’s not enough time this afternoon to detail every good news investment story in Alberta’s economy," Finance Minister Travis Toews said.
"But, Mr. Speaker, I want to be crystal clear here — and it’s important that our colleagues across the floor hear this — governments do not create wealth. They create conditions favourable for investment attraction and wealth creation. And over the last four years, this government was relentless in its focus to make Alberta the best place to do business in North America."
"Mr. Speaker, Canadians from other provinces and those new to Canada are taking note of Alberta’s growing economy, our lower cost of living and the abundant opportunities we offer."
(3) comments
She's pouring over a billion of our money into those horrible LRT's. She just lost my vote.
"— governments do not create wealth. They create conditions favourable for investment attraction and wealth creation."
Here, here. [thumbup]
No matter how big the bribe, the mayors and councils will still waste the money and will still hate you and support the Jagmeet Singh, Justin Trudeau coalition, via Rachel Notley.
