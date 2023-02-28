Calgary skyline

Calgary skyline

 Courtesy Myke Thomas

The UCP said funding for projects in the province’s two largest cities, Edmonton and Calgary, helps address their complex and evolving needs while positioning them for sustainable growth and economic prosperity.  

Calgary spending will include:

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

guest399
guest399

She's pouring over a billion of our money into those horrible LRT's. She just lost my vote.

Report Add Reply
Hutsul Honey
Hutsul Honey

"— governments do not create wealth. They create conditions favourable for investment attraction and wealth creation."

Here, here. [thumbup]

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

No matter how big the bribe, the mayors and councils will still waste the money and will still hate you and support the Jagmeet Singh, Justin Trudeau coalition, via Rachel Notley.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.