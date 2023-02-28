The UCP said Budget 2023 enhances community policing and increases access to recovery-oriented mental health and addiction treatment options.
The budget provides $709 million for public security in 2023-24, an increase of $84 million from the forecast.
This will help expand policing options and the sheriff’s branch to help municipalities fight crime.
“By working with various levels of government and indigenous organizations with a shared goal of increasing safety for Albertans, trust is built between the public and the police that serve their community," Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis said.
"These investments will find local solutions to keep Albertans and their families safe, no matter where they choose to call home.”
The UCP noted collaboration between the province, municipalities, police services and community organizations will make connecting Albertans to recovery-oriented mental health and addiction supports a central component of corrections and community policing.
The UCP will spend $94 million in 2023-24 and will continue to address the addiction crisis by building more recovery communities, establishing healthcare services and community policing hubs, and establishing harm reduction and recovery outreach teams with a specific focus on Edmonton and Calgary.
Another $12.5 million in 2023-24 will support the expansion of therapeutic living units within correctional facilities to help inmates access recovery-oriented treatment programs.
This aims to reduce repeat offences and keep communities safe while recognizing mental health and addiction are health-care issues.
“Budget 2023 continues to build on the government’s efforts to keep our communities safe while treating mental health and addiction as health-care issues," Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken said.
"We recognize that police services, firefighters, first responders and community service providers are critical partners in supporting Alberta’s most vulnerable citizens, and we will continue to work with them to build out a recovery-oriented system of care for mental health and addiction.”
After consulting with First Nations, the UCP said Budget 2023 commits $65 million over three years to strengthen First Nations policing to improve community and officer safety and enhance service delivery for Lakeshore Regional Police Service, Blood Tribe Police Service and Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service, as well as to jointly fund a new police service for Siksika Nation.
Up to 35 new policing positions will be added to First Nation forces across the province.
“This investment will help ensure First Nations police services have the resources they need to strengthen community safety and security in culturally responsive ways," Minister of Indigenous Relations Rick Wilson said.
"Expanding first nations policing is one example of how Alberta supports indigenous-led initiatives as part of our journey towards reconciliation.”
“All Albertans have the right to safety and security in their homes, at school or at work, whether they live in large cities or in smaller, rural or indigenous communities," President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Travis Toews said.
"Budget 2023 helps us build safe communities supported by strong police services, social services and emergency responders all working together with the needs and safety of Albertans and families in mind.”
