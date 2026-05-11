Budget 2026 spends $384 million to expand Alberta trades training at NAIT

Alberta’s 2026 budget is putting $384 million toward expanding apprenticeship training at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT), in a move aimed at strengthening the province’s skilled workforce and boosting capacity in key industries.The funding will create 5,500 additional apprenticeship training spaces annually and support the construction of a major new facility, the Advanced Skills Centre, at NAIT’s Edmonton campus.The project represents one of the province’s largest trades training infrastructure commitments to date, adding roughly 625,000 square feet and consolidating 29 programs into modern, job-site-style learning environments. The facility is scheduled to open in fall 2030.Officials say the centre is designed to better prepare students for work in construction, transportation, manufacturing and energy by providing hands-on training that mirrors real job conditions.“Skilled trades offer Albertans the chance to build a good life, create something lasting and help shape the future of this province. As Alberta grows, so does the demand for skilled workers,” said Premier Danielle Smith. “This investment will help train the next generation of trades professionals our economy needs to keep building and growing.”Advanced Education Minister Myles McDougall said the project is central to addressing workforce shortages and ensuring more Albertans can access training opportunities.“Our government is committed to the future of skilled trades in Alberta – this $384-million investment is proof of that,” McDougall said. .“As one of the largest investments in trades training infrastructure in our province’s history, the Advanced Skills Centre will ensure NAIT can meet growing demand across construction, transportation, manufacturing and energy.”NAIT leadership also welcomed the announcement, saying the expansion will significantly increase training capacity and improve job readiness for graduates.“NAIT applauds the Government of Alberta for this historic investment in the skilled trades,” said president and CEO Laura Jo Gunter. “The Advanced Skills Centre will ensure more Albertans — 5,500 extra annually — get industry-leading training so they are job-ready to build the next generation of economic opportunities.”Early site work is expected to begin in spring 2026, with construction set to start in 2027.The $384 million commitment is part of a broader $560 million project at NAIT. The government had previously allocated $22 million in Budget 2024 and Budget 2025 for planning work, and NAIT is also contributing funding toward the development.The province says about 40,000 students currently attend NAIT each year, with more than 30% enrolled in apprenticeship and skilled trades programs. Officials say demand is expected to keep rising as the economy grows and experienced workers retire from key sectors.