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Budget 2026 spends $384 million to expand Alberta trades training at NAIT

Premier Danielle Smith
Premier Danielle SmithPhoto by Will Vassuer, Western Standard
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Danielle Smith
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Myles Mcdougall
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Laura Jo Gunter
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Western Standard
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