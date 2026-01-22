Budget office debunks Carney's trillion-dollar investment claim

Parliament’s budget watchdog says Prime Minister Mark Carney’s repeated claim that Ottawa is “fast-tracking” $1 trillion in new investment is wildly overstated, relying largely on recycled spending announcements rather than new economic activity.In figures released Wednesday, the Parliamentary Budget Office said 85% of the so-called investment tied to Budget 2025 was already planned before the budget was tabled. Blacklocks Reporter said actual new investment supported by fresh spending measures would amount to only a fraction of the headline figure, between $126 billion and $166 billion.Carney repeated the $1 trillion claim Tuesday in a speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, arguing federal initiatives would drive massive new spending in energy, artificial intelligence, critical minerals and trade corridors. He first made the assertion in his Nov. 4 budget, Canada Strong, promising the plan would generate $3,000 in added income for every Canadian by the end of the decade.Since then, Carney has cited the $1 trillion figure multiple times in the House of Commons and on the international stage. The Budget Office, however, found the number was not grounded in the government’s own data..“Of the $285 billion in federal spending to support $1 trillion in total investment only $41.3 billion represents new measures introduced in Budget 2025,” analysts wrote. The remaining $243.7 billion was tied to spending plans already in place before the budget.Finance Canada estimates the $41.3 billion in new measures could support up to $165.8 billion in total investment under optimistic cost-sharing assumptions. Using more conservative assumptions, the Budget Office put the figure closer to $126.4 billion.Analysts also warned the government’s headline number does not reflect the real economic impact of federal spending. “Importantly the estimated $1 trillion in total investment activity over 2026 to 2030 does not represent the incremental economic impact of federal spending,” the report said, noting it does not assess whether the projects would have proceeded without Ottawa’s involvement.The findings undercut Carney’s central economic message and raise fresh questions about the credibility of the government’s claims as it promotes Budget 2025 at home and abroad.