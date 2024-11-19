News

Budget Officer warns of loss on Trans Mountain sale, calls for audit

Trans Mountain crews installing the final section of line near Hope.
Trans Mountain crews installing the final section of line near Hope.Trans Mountain
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Yves Giroux
Cdnpoli
Trans Mountain Pipeline
Bill Morneau
Greg Mclean
Rachel Blaney
Mario Simard

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news