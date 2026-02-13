Budget watchdog says interim health program for asylum seekers to cost nearly $1B this year

Federal spending on health benefits for illegal immigrants and refugee claimants is projected to approach $1 billion this year, with costs climbing sharply through the end of the decade, according to the Parliamentary Budget Office.Blacklock's Reporter says in a report titled Projecting The Cost Of The Interim Health Program, analysts estimated total program expenses will reach almost $1 billion in 2026 and exceed $1.5 billion by 2029. By comparison, costs were $211 million in 2020.The Budget Office projects average annual growth of 11.2%, with benefits per claimant expected to reach $2,148 per year by the end of the decade. Current estimates put the average annual cost per recipient at $1,363.The Interim Federal Health Program covers prescriptions, eyeglasses, medical exams, medical aids, home visits, nursing home fees, transportation, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and other services.During a Commons health committee meeting, Conservative MP Dan Mazier (Riding Mountain, Man.) pressed officials on the rising costs and eligibility rules. He cited government information stating refugee claimants remain eligible for supplemental health benefits even after their claims are rejected by the Immigration and Refugee Board, a process that can take about four years..Budget Office analysts confirmed benefits continue until claimants physically leave Canada.“If they’re still in Canada they would still continue to receive benefits, right?” Mazier asked. “There’s nothing really stopping them from receiving benefits. Can you understand why Canadians are really frustrated and mad about this program?”Mazier also questioned whether the rapid increase in spending indicated the program was out of control, pointing to what he described as ineligible or unfounded asylum claims.Interim Parliamentary Budget Officer Jason Jacques acknowledged the pace of growth was notable. “The cost for this program is growing very quickly and growing more quickly than overall federal spending,” he told the committee..Liberal MP Doug Eyolfson (Winnipeg West) noted changes set to take effect May 1 will require claimants to pay some user fees, including $4 per prescription and 30% of supplemental benefits such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. He said Budget 2025 estimates those co-payments will reduce annual costs by between $127 million and $232 million.The Budget Office projections suggest that even with the new co-payments, overall spending on the program will continue to rise significantly in the years ahead.