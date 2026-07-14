Buffalo Project urges Smith, Moe to bypass Ottawa in U.S. trade talks

A western advocacy group is urging Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to launch direct trade negotiations with the United States, arguing Ottawa has failed to protect the economic interests of the Prairie provinces.In a July 7 letter to the two premiers, the Buffalo Project said Alberta and Saskatchewan should jointly engage with the U.S. administration to strengthen trade ties, contending the federal government has prioritized industries in Ontario and Quebec while neglecting Western Canada's resource-based economy."The time for provincial leadership on U.S. trade is now," the group wrote.The organization argues that after what it described as a decade of economic stagnation under former prime minister Justin Trudeau, western Canada cannot afford to rely solely on Ottawa to manage its relationship with Canada's largest trading partner.The letter claims Prime Minister Mark Carney's government continues to focus on Eastern industries, particularly Ontario's automotive sector and Quebec's aerospace and advanced manufacturing industries, while placing less emphasis on Alberta and Saskatchewan's energy and agricultural exports.The Buffalo Project also criticized Ottawa's continued support for supply management, describing it as a major irritant in Canada-U.S. trade relations."Imagine protecting a few thousand Eastern dairy farmers when that policy jeopardizes U.S. trade that sustains hundreds of thousands of jobs in Alberta and Saskatchewan sectors," the letter states.The group argues western exports are of greater strategic importance to the United States, pointing to crude oil exports valued at approximately $126 billion in 2025, along with natural gas, refined petroleum products, potash, canola, beef, livestock and Saskatchewan uranium.By comparison, it said vehicle and auto parts exports from central Canada total roughly $48 billion annually..The Buffalo Project also cited what it described as a "hot mic" exchange between Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump during the recent G7 summit, arguing the discussion focused primarily on the automotive sector rather than Western Canada's resource industries.While acknowledging the recently announced federal-Alberta agreement on energy infrastructure and pipelines, the group said it does little to address what it views as Ottawa's longstanding bias against Western economic interests.The letter also links growing support for Alberta independence and increased provincial autonomy to years of federal policies that the group says have hindered economic growth in the West.It argues that Alberta and Saskatchewan negotiating together would send a strong message to both Washington and Ottawa that the Prairie provinces intend to play a larger role in shaping cross-border trade."If the goal is to restore strong economic growth and strengthen provincial positions within Canada, then bypassing biased federal gatekeeping and pursuing direct trade negotiations with the United States is not optional," the letter states. "It is essential."The Buffalo Project said it stands ready to assist both provincial governments if they decide to pursue direct talks with the United States. The letter is signed by chair Dallas Howe and a working group that includes Alberta and Saskatchewan business and community leaders.