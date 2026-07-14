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Buffalo Project urges Smith, Moe to bypass Ottawa in U.S. trade talks

Smith and Moe at COP28
Smith and Moe at COP28Courtesy CBC
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Abpoli
Saskpoli
Scott Moe
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Mark Carney
Western
Buffalo Project
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Western Standard
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