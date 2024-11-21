BUH BYE: Ellen DeGeneres flees to the UK after Trump victory

Ellen DeGeneres and her spouse Portia de Rossi feeling “very disillusioned” left the United States and fled to the United Kingdom after Donald Trump won the election. .DeGeneres had endorsed and donated to the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris, who faced a devastating loss to Trump earlier this month."There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for Kamala Harris to be our next president," she wrote on social media during the campaign..Sources close to the couple told TMZ DeGeneres wanted to “get the hell out” of the US after Trump’s victory. They now live in Cotswolds, England, which is about a two-hour drive from London.They were spotted at a pub in Burford, England, last week.DeGeneres and de Rossi reportedly plan to list their Montecito, CA, home. They sold their previous home for $96 million.