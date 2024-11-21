News

BUH BYE: Ellen DeGeneres flees to the UK after Trump victory

BUH BYE: Ellen DeGeneres flees to the UK after Trump victory
BUH BYE: Ellen DeGeneres flees to the UK after Trump victoryWestern Standard files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
United States
United Kingdom
Vice President Kamala Harris
Ellen DeGeneres
Portia de Rossi
Cotswolds, England
Montecito, CA

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news