A bull rider has died after suffering what appeared to be a head injury at the Chinki Rodeo Grounds on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
CTV News Calgary reported Monday the bull rider was Maskwacis, AB, resident Seth Saulteaux, 19.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
A bull rider has died after suffering what appeared to be a head injury at the Chinki Rodeo Grounds on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
CTV News Calgary reported Monday the bull rider was Maskwacis, AB, resident Seth Saulteaux, 19.
Saulteaux’s friend Tryon Simon said they started their relationship when they met at their local hockey rink 16 years ago. Simon said the pair bonded right away and were friends ever since.
He said Saulteaux was set to celebrate his 20th birthday in September. He was shocked to learn about the death.
"It was just disbelief,” said Simon.
“It was really hard to even manage to even keep my emotions in place.”
His friend went on to say it is “hard for me to even think that I won't be seeing my buddy Seth anymore.” He added Saulteaux had a passion for bull riding and enjoyed being part of the rodeo.
Every day his friend and him would talk, he would tell him about it being either ride or die on the bull and how he wanted to be the next great bull rider.
He described him as a person who lit up the room.
“He always made you smile,” he said.
Emergency Medical Services confirmed it was called to the grounds.
EMS said an injured man died when his condition declined.
This incident happened during Indian National Finals Rodeo (INFR) event the Mini Thni Qualifier Rodeo.
“The INFR would like it if you all could include in your prayers the family and friends of the young bull rider who was fatally injured at the Tour Rodeo in Canada today,” said the INFR.
INFR Commissioner Eugene Creighton followed up with more details.
“It was an unfortunate accident and nothing untoward happened that would've prevented it,” said Creighton.
“The ambulance and medics were present and took immediate control of the situation, but unfortunately, the contestant succumbed to his injuries.”
Creighton said EMS “did everything possible to assist the injured contestant.” He acknowledged this was a traumatic experience for every one in attendance and those connected to Indian rodeo.
The exact details surrounding Saulteaux’s death have not been made public.
Former Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Leela Aheer (Chestermere-Strathmore) assisted in rescuing a bull runner who was caught under a bull at the Strathmore Stampede in 2022.
“If you ever wonder what kind of leader @LeelaAheer would be,” said her former Alberta UCP leadership race campaign manager Sarah Biggs.
If you ever wonder what kind of leader @LeelaAheer would be…Yesterday she grabbed a bull. Jumped right in front of it. Pushed it, to save someone who was stuck under. She did not hesitate one minute. This is my friend. And this is who I want as a leader#ableg #abpoli pic.twitter.com/MGRVonSlMV— Sarah Biggs (@sarahbyyc) August 1, 2022
Aheer hopped over the fence, attempting to grab the bull by the horns. She backed away from him and pushed him off of the man.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
Nice to pull in a failed politician when discussing the death of a bull rider. Must have been written by the CBC.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.