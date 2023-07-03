Seth Saulteaux

Undated photos of Seth Saulteaux, the 19-year-old bull rider from Maskwacis killed during a July 1 rodeo on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation. 

 Courtesy the Saulteauxs

A bull rider has died after suffering what appeared to be a head injury at the Chinki Rodeo Grounds on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation. 

CTV News Calgary reported Monday the bull rider was Maskwacis, AB, resident Seth Saulteaux, 19. 

