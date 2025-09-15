UPDATED: 'BULLSEYE': Controversial U of C professor sparks controversy over Charlie Kirk assassination tweets

As the world continues to grapple with the shocking assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot on Sept. 10 while giving a talk at Utah Valley University, a Canadian academic has courted controversy with his inflammatory remarks on social media.Tawab Hlimi, an Associate Professor at the University of Calgary’s School of Architecture, Planning, and Landscape, has come under scrutiny for a series of tweets on X that appeared to celebrate Kirk’s death..In a now-deleted tweet, Hlimi posted the word “bullseye” in response to the news of Kirk’s assassination.In another post, he wrote, “Ironically, Charlie Kirk no longer exists,” accompanied by a laughing emoji..This isn’t the first time Hlimi, whose official biography on the U of C’s website says he is increasingly focused on the “intersection of environmental and social justice, recognizing the deep connections between these areas,” has come under fire for his controversial remarks.He has a previous history of hateful comments against Israel, the Jewish community, and what he deems to be the “far-right.”.On Monday, he continued posting about Kirk, suggesting the commentator had ties to Israel and Zionism. “If only the far right would see that their ‘hero’ was very likely a paid propagandist for a foreign terrorist colony (Israel),” he wrote.“I’m beginning to pity Charlie Kirk, for there is reason to believe that he made a deal with the devil… and unfortunately couldn’t find a way out! So sad!”He repeatedly referenced a tie between Kirk and Zionism, saying, “a collusion between Zionist bots and the conservative far right would aptly describe the Charlie Kirk Klan.”.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid tribute to Kirk on Sept. 13, calling him “a true friend of Israel” and writing, “Rest in peace.”The University of Calgary responded to the Western Standard's request for comment saying "UCalgary is aware of the concerns being raised and looking into it in accordance with our policies and procedures.""Vile comments online of one individual do not represent the thousands of students and staff that make up the UCalgary community. UCalgary is committed to free expression but does not support or condone the statements in question. "No further comment will be made as this is a personnel matter."