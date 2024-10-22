News

BUMMER: EPS officer who shot man in the butt cleared by ASIRT

BUMMER: EPS officer who shot man in the butt cleared by ASIRT
BUMMER: EPS officer who shot man in the butt cleared by ASIRTCourtesy ASIRT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Edmonton Police Service
Asirt
Ableg
Yeg
Eps
Yegcc

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news