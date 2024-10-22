BUMMER: EPS officer who shot man in the butt cleared by ASIRT

Moments after opening fire on an Edmonton Police Service officer, a gunman was shot it in the buttocks by return fire.Now the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has cleared the officer in the situation.The drama began June 5, 2021, around noon when officers were alerted to a stolen travel trailer attached to a vehicle parked at a U-Haul facility on Stony Plain Rd. and Hwy. 16A. Upon arrival, an EPS officer, identified as the witness officer (WO), spotted the suspect vehicle — a silver Ford Escape. When WO attempted to box in the vehicle, the two male occupants deliberately rammed the police cruiser and fled the scene, towing the trailer.The officers initiated a short-lived pursuit, which ended when the suspect vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic on Hwy. 16A, prompting the On Street Monitor (OSM) to order the pursuit terminated. However, an unmarked police vehicle operated by another officer, referred to as the subject officer (SO), continued to follow the suspects at a safe distance.The chase concluded when the suspect vehicle stopped on Hwy. 628. As SO approached, one occupant, later identified as AP, exited the vehicle and opened fire with a long-barrel firearm, prompting SO to take cover and return fire, striking AP in the buttock. Despite being injured, AP and another occupant, identified as CW, attempted to detach the trailer but failed and subsequently fled into a nearby field after crashing their vehicle.The RCMP K-Division Emergency Response Team, along with EPS Tactical Team, swiftly responded and arrested both suspects without further incident. AP was treated for a gunshot wound at the University of Alberta Hospital.Investigation details revealed that at the time of the incident, AP was bound by a recognizance requiring him to keep the peace. Both AP and CW provided limited statements to investigators, with CW admitting to opioid use prior to the encounter. He stated that he and AP were unaware of the police’s intentions during the incident and believed they had not threatened officers.Evidence collected at the scene included a 12-gauge shotgun, empty casings, and various controlled substances, while no firearm was found on the suspects during their arrest. The investigation concluded that the actions of the officers were lawful, with the use of force deemed necessary and proportionate given the circumstances they faced.