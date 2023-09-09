Texas buoy
Image courtesy of YouTube

A US federal judge has ruled Texas can't have a floating barrier on the Rio Grande without permission from the federal government, but the state intends to appeal.

Judge David Alan Ezra of the Western District of Texas, Austin Division, issued a preliminary injunction ordering Texas to remove a 1,000-ft. barrier of buoys along the Rio Grande River by September 15. 

(1) comment

guest1226
guest1226

NY City, a sanctuary city is so overloaded with immigrants that have nowhere to sleep, and their new Mayo, Eric Adams is crying for help. He himself believes in diversity, and everything else he is supposed believe in. He dutifully knelt at the wall in Israel, so we know who controls him. The AshkeNAZI in N.Y. city who control that city, can easily afford to help these immigrants. Will they? Worth watching. Helena Guenther

