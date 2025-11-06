Burnaby man known to police shot to death

Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Burnaby as 19-year-old Connor Sheriff, who was known to police and believed to have ties to the drug trade.The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says the young man was gunned down Tuesday evening near McKay Ave. and Kingsborough St. Burnaby RCMP responded to multiple 911 calls just after 6:30 p.m. and found Sheriff suffering from life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders, he died at the scene.Shortly after, officers were called to a nearby vehicle fire at Kingsway and Inman Ave. Investigators have since confirmed the burnt vehicle was the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting.“This was a targeted and brazen shooting in a high-traffic area,” said Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “Those involved displayed a complete disregard for public safety.”.IHIT has taken over the investigation and is working with Burnaby RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Service, and the BC Coroners Service. Police are canvassing the area for surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses.Anyone with dashcam or CCTV video from McKay Avenue and Kingsborough Street or Kingsway and Inman Avenue between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on November 5 is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.