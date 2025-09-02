Burnaby man in hospital after RCMP shooting during domestic dispute

A man is in serious condition after being shot by police during a domestic dispute call in Burnaby.Burnaby RCMP said officers were called to a home in the 4300 block of Dundas St. on Monday about 2:51 p.m. for reports of a domestic incident. When an officer arrived, they found a suspect armed with an edged weapon. Police said an interaction occurred and shots were fired.The suspect was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and remains in serious condition. No one else was injured.The Independent Investigations Office of BC has been called in to probe the actions of police. The area has been cordoned off as investigators examine the scene.RCMP said they are also conducting a separate investigation into the domestic dispute that led to the call. Police have released no further details, citing the ongoing IIO BC investigation.