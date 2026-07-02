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Burnaby RCMP dismantles alleged drug production network, seizes tonnes of chemicals and firearms

A months-long investigation by Burnaby RCMP has resulted in the seizure of thousands of kilograms of suspected drug-production chemicals, firearms, cash and contraband cigarettes, while officers dismantled what police describe as an alleged drug manufacturing operation in Richmond.
A months-long investigation by Burnaby RCMP has resulted in the seizure of thousands of kilograms of suspected drug-production chemicals, firearms, cash and contraband cigarettes, while officers dismantled what police describe as an alleged drug manufacturing operation in Richmond.Courtesy of the City of Burnaby
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