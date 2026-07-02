Burnaby RCMP dismantles alleged drug production network, seizes tonnes of chemicals and firearms

CALGARY — A months-long investigation by Burnaby RCMP has resulted in the seizure of thousands of kilograms of suspected drug-production chemicals, firearms, cash and contraband cigarettes, while officers dismantled what police describe as an alleged drug manufacturing operation in Richmond.The investigation began on July 30, 2025, when officers conducted a traffic stop and seized approximately four kilograms of precursor chemicals commonly used in the production of fentanyl.According to Burnaby RCMP, investigators with the Burnaby Gang Enforcement Team (BGET) continued probing the driver and eventually identified three additional suspects along with multiple locations linked to the alleged operation.On April 1, 2026, BGET officers, assisted by several specialized policing units, executed five search warrants simultaneously at five locations in Richmond.The searches targeted three residential properties and two Sea Can storage containers..Three charged after dog shot dead in North Battleford, firearms seized by RCMP.Participating units included Burnaby RCMP's Strike Force, Drugs and Organized Crime Unit, Prolific Offender Suppression Team, High-Risk Offender Unit, the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team and the Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response unit.Police said the searches led to the seizure of nearly $30,000 in cash, two vehicles, four handguns, two tactical shotguns, large quantities of ammunition and 2,900 contraband cigarettes.Investigators also seized approximately 6,765 kilograms of finished drug products and controlled substances precursor chemicals.Among the suspected finished products recovered were methamphetamine, fentanyl and oxycodone.“These search warrants resulted in the dismantling of an alleged operational drug production network and the seizure of a plethora of precursor chemicals, finished product and weapons,” said Sgt. Jamie Belleville, acting proactive enforcement NCO with Burnaby RCMP.“The coordination between internal and external policing partners on this investigation highlights the efforts that our local law enforcement will undertake to ensure public safety.”No charges have been announced. Police have said the investigation remains ongoing.