Burnaby RCMP disrupt interprovincial network trafficking drugs across Western Canada

Following a four-month investigation, Burnaby RCMP’s Drug and Organized Crime Section has arrested four suspects and seized substantial quantities of drugs and cash in an interprovincial drug trafficking operation, spanning from British Columbia to Manitoba and the Yukon. On August 7, officers executed search warrants at two residences in Coquitlam and Surrey, uncovering evidence of extensive drug distribution.The seized items included:9,555 suspected Hydromorphone pills, many believed to be diverted prescription drugs, with several hundred counterfeit pills containing fentanyl;1.15 kilograms of suspected cocaine;25.51 grams of suspected ketamine;12,547 suspected Alprazolam pills;Over $80,000 in Canadian cash."Stopping the flow of highly addictive diverted prescription opioids, as well as other drugs contributing to overdose deaths, is a priority for our team,” said Sgt. Randy Mortensen of Burnaby RCMP’s Drug and Organized Crime Section. “This seizure has redirected a large amount of deadly drugs from reaching our streets.”One of the suspects, who was previously charged with drug trafficking by the Burnaby Drug and Organized Crime Section in 2021, still has that case in court. The same individual, along with another suspect from this recent investigation, also faces drug trafficking charges in the Northwest Territories.The RCMP confirmed that charges related to this case will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada once the investigation is complete.