Burnaby RCMP hunting violent road rager caught on dashcam

Police in Burnaby are asking the public to help identify a suspect accused of assaulting two people during a violent road rage confrontation that was captured on dashcam video last summer.The Royal Canadian Mounted Police detachment in Burnaby says the incident occurred on Aug. 19, 2025, on Dover Str. near Royal Oak Av.Frontline officers responded to reports of an assault following a road rage encounter between two vehicles. Investigators say the victims’ vehicle was equipped with both external and internal dash cameras that recorded the confrontation.Video footage shows a man approach the victims’ vehicle and punch the driver’s side window, shattering the glass. Police say the encounter lasted only seconds but escalated quickly.Investigators say the suspect then returned to the vehicle, grabbed a cellphone from the dashboard and threw it toward the passenger. Both the driver and passenger were injured during the incident..Police were able to identify the passenger in the suspect vehicle as the registered owner of the car. However, investigators say that despite repeated requests — including attempts made just days ago — the owner has refused to identify the man seen in the video.“The video is hard to watch, and the violence displayed is simply inexcusable,” said Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj. “We are confident that someone will be able to identify the suspect, and we ask that they come forward and speak to our investigators.”Police are urging anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information that could help identify him to contact Burnaby RCMP and reference file number 2025-29201. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.