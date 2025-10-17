Burnaby RCMP launches billboard campaign in search for missing 11-year-old Kai Pavlovic

Burnaby RCMP has expanded its outreach in the search for 11-year-old Kai Pavlovic, launching a series of billboards across the Lower Mainland and other parts of the province. The campaign, in partnership with MissingKids.ca, begins Friday, and features images of Kai with a request for anyone with information to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.“We want everyone to be on the lookout for Kai. Our investigators are working tirelessly to locate him, and we are asking for the public’s help as part of that ongoing effort,” said Media Relations Officer Cpl. Laura Hirst. “The billboards are another method among many which we are using to get the word out about Kai and help move our investigation forward.”Kai was reported missing on September 26, after a well-being check was requested. Investigators have spoken with Kai’s family and believe he may be with a caretaker, whom police are actively working to identify..“We are making a direct appeal to that caretaker or anyone who knows them,” Hirst said. “If you have Kai in your care, you need to come forward and contact the Burnaby RCMP. We need to confirm Kai’s safety and well-being.”In an effort to reach more people, the RCMP is also issuing a Serbian-language news release, distributed on its website and directly to community members, reflecting Kai’s family’s close ties to the Serbian community.Kai is described as approximately 5 ft., with a thin build and brown hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or their local police.