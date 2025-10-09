Burnaby RCMP renews appeal for information on missing 11-year-old

Burnaby RCMP is renewing its call for information in the search for 11-year-old Kai Pavlovic, sharing new photos and a statement from his family as the investigation continues.Police received a request for a well-being check for Kai on September 26, and have reason to believe he may be staying with a caretaker whom officers are actively trying to identify. “We believe there are people who know who this caretaker is, and where they are located, and we are appealing to them to come forward and speak to police,” said Burnaby RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Laura Hirst. “Our number one priority is to find Kai and confirm his safety and well-being.”.Investigators are also seeking information from anyone who may have seen Kai during his daily activities, including playdates, sports, and extracurricular programs.Police hope to speak with adults, parents, instructors, or operators who may have interacted with him.“Our officers have been working non-stop to locate Kai and are employing a number of techniques to gather information and help move the investigation forward,” said Hirst.“The best way for the public to help us is to keep an eye out for Kai and contact us immediately if they have any information on his whereabouts.”.Kai’s family described him as a bright, curious, outgoing, and kind boy who loves climbing trees, building forts, and learning to sail.“Kai is a friend to all animals and particularly adores horses, cats and dogs. Kai's family in New Zealand love him dearly, and they are asking anyone with any information on Kai's location to please immediately contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999,” the statement read.Kai is described as approximately 5-ft., with a thin build and brown hair.