Burnaby RCMP seize 97kg of illicit drugs, $70,000 cash in massive bust

The Burnaby RCMP's gang enforcement team has seized more than 97kg of illicit drugs and $70,000 in cash following a six‑month investigation that culminated in a December raid on a New Westminster home.Police executed the search warrant on December 17, 2025, taking a 29‑year‑old man into custody. He now faces a series of potential charges.Officers seized 15 kg of cocaine, 41 kg of methamphetamine, 30 grams of fentanyl, 41 kg of cannabis concentrate shatter — some packaged, some in bulk — along with more than $70,000 in cash, drug‑production materials and money counters. Police estimate the street value of the haul at nearly $4 million.Inspector Matt Toews, Burnaby RCMP's investigative services officer, said the scale of the seizure underscored the real‑world harm caused by the drug trade."The production and trafficking of drugs is not a victimless crime. We see its devastating effects daily," he explained, adding that the number of potential lives saved is "immeasurable."He praised the gang enforcement team's work but noted that significant steps remain before the case reaches the charge‑approval stage.The investigation is ongoing.