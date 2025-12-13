Burnaby RCMP seizes stolen sunglasses worth tens of thousands during unrelated search
Burnaby RCMP seizes stolen sunglasses worth tens of thousands during unrelated search Courtesy RCMP
News

Burnaby RCMP seizes stolen sunglasses worth tens of thousands during unrelated search

Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Bcpoli
Burnaby
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news