Burnaby woman loses $1 million to elaborate foreign police scam

Burnaby RCMP is warning the public about a sophisticated phone scam that has already cost one local woman $1 million.In June, the victim was contacted by scammers pretending to work for a telephone company. She was told she was linked to a fraud investigation and was redirected to a so-called “foreign police station,” where she spoke to several individuals she believed were police officers.The conversations later moved to a video conference, complete with an elaborate police station visible in the background. The scammers even had the victim’s passport and driver’s licence numbers, lending credibility to their claims..Between July and September, the victim was convinced to make four large transfers, totaling $1 million, to pay bail and avoid travelling abroad.“This type of fraud is not new, but the construction of an elaborate police station is new,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP. “These scammers continually develop new angles to get your money. Always be skeptical when unknown individuals are asking for personal details or money.”Police are urging anyone who receives similar calls to hang up and contact their local police immediately. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre also provides information on current scams across Canada.