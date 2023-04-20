Pop bear 1

Earls Cove resident Sharon Rosel says the bear ripped up her leather seats, drank and spilled her soda everywhere, and broke her window roller handle. 

 Courtesy Sharon Rosel

A black bear had a massive sugar high after it guzzled down 69 cans of pop it took from an Earls Cove, BC, woman’s vehicle April 13.  

“You could hear him slurping it the whole time,” Sharon Rosel told Jam Press, the New York Post reported Thursday. 

Pop bear 2

Crushed cans of soda litter the ground after a black bear ravaged Sharon Rosel's car. 
Pop bear 3

The bear shattered the car window, ripped up the leather seats and spilled soda everywhere.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

