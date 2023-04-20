A black bear had a massive sugar high after it guzzled down 69 cans of pop it took from an Earls Cove, BC, woman’s vehicle April 13.
“You could hear him slurping it the whole time,” Sharon Rosel told Jam Press, the New York Post reported Thursday.
Photos show the bear surrounded by crushed cans like the aftermath of a teetotaller’s frat party.
Rosel said she'd been storing 72 cans of pop in her vehicle, which she planned to break out at an upcoming company event.
Her plans fizzled out after the bear decided to satisfy his sugar craving. She was awakened at 3 a.m. after her dogs started barking.
She looked out the window to see the bear had smashed her car window and was chugging down some of the pops.
Within half-an-hour, he would go through 69 cans of pop.
“He started with the Orange Crush and eventually the last thing he got was the diet pop,” she said.
Instead of opening them with his paws like people would suspect, he used his teeth like can openers.
The pop cans were not the only item which faced his wrath. Rosel said he ransacked her car, ripping the leather and breaking a window during the ordeal.
“Of course, white leather interior goes really good with Orange Crush,” she said.
The resident went on to say she hopes insurance will cover some of the damage. While the bear returned the following night, she said he left empty-pawed.
She found the attack surprising because she considered herself well-prepared for a bear raid.
Due to her remote surroundings, she never left food or trash in her car overnight, but did not think of soft drinks because the smell would likely not travel through a can.
While Rosel joked about trying to reason with him, she could not persuade him from his fructose-filled rampage.
“I explained to him how important the car was and that I had to go to work the next morning,” she said.
“That didn’t seem to affect him whatsoever.”
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
