Businessman Justin Wright won the UCP nomination to represent Cypress-Medicine Hat in the provincial election.
He defeated James Finkbeiner in a 216-169 vote Thursday.
Businessman Justin Wright won the UCP nomination to represent Cypress-Medicine Hat in the provincial election.
He defeated James Finkbeiner in a 216-169 vote Thursday.
Wright will likely face Independent MLA Drew Barnes when Albertans head to the polls May 29.
“Thank you to everyone who believed in the vision of creating a strong local community, generating job opportunities, protecting the rights of Albertans, and being fiscally responsible in safeguarding the future for generations to come,” wrote Wright on a Facebook post.
The owner of Fryer Tuck’s food truck business campaigned on the need for fiscal responsibility being paramount for the UCP particularly with “ongoing pressure from Ottawa and the Alberta NDP to Just Transition” and the “global and national economic environment.”
“To James Finkebeiner (sic), thank you for running a great race and for your care and concern for our community. I look forward to working with you in the future.”
Finkbeiner is the former vice-president of operations at the Western Standard.
“Not the result that we were looking for, I wish the UCP all the best in the upcoming election. Thank you very much to all my supporters,” Finkbeiner posted on Facebook.
It will be an uphill battle to defeat the popular Barnes who was booted from the UCP in 2021, along with Central Peace-Notley MLA Todd Loewen, after they harshly criticized former premier Jason Kenney.
Loewen returned to the UCP and was named minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism by Smith.
Even with Premier Danielle Smith in charge, Barnes opted not to return to the UCP fold, although he supports several of her policies, including the proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act.
Barnes was first elected in the constituency in 2012, while under the Wildrose Party banner, and since re-elected in 2015 and 2019.
Meanwhile, Wright also heavily campaigned on putting the region first and increasing the local mental health support network.
Senior Columnist (Manitoba)
Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.