Bust made in Drumheller prison drone drug deliveries

The Drumheller Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) initiated an investigation in January 2023 after discovering multiple packages believed to be delivered by a drone at the Drumheller Institution. The investigation, involving various law enforcement agencies and support units, including the RCMP Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit and Calgary Police Service, culminated in a series of raids resulting in arrests and seizures.On December 1 2023, police executed search warrants at residences in Calgary and Red Deer, leading to the confiscation of crucial evidence. Among the items seized were a drone, cell phones, drug paraphernalia, and a quantity of methamphetamine, GHB, psilocybin and MDMA.As a result of the operation, Drumheller RCMP laid five charges against Jessica Lavallee, a 35-year-old resident of Red Deer. Lavallee faces charges including possession of methamphetamine, MDMA, GHB, psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime.Following her arrest, Lavallee was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Drumheller on May 17. However, the investigation remains ongoing, with authorities indicating that additional charges may be forthcoming.Drumheller RCMP and their partners are urging anyone with information related to this case to come forward. Individuals can contact Drumheller RCMP directly at 403.823.7590 or reach out to their local police service. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or through the "P3 Tips" app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.