Former Prime Minister’s Office principal secretary Gerald Butts said the protestors who gathered outside the venue for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s retreat in Hamilton will not be the last generation to misuse their civil liberties.
“These folks are not the first people in history to take selfish advantage of the freedoms granted them by their democratic country to put on a show for the cameras,” said Butts in a Wednesday tweet.
These folks are not the first people in history to take selfish advantage of the freedoms granted them by their democratic country to put on a show for the cameras. They won’t be the last. https://t.co/6yWP28gt10
Ontario Association of Radiologists President Dr. David Jacobs asked Butts what's the alternative to democracy in Canada.
“You don't like the behaviour, but don't blame it on democracy,” said Jacobs.
“Freedoms under the Charter are sacrosanct.”
Yikes! The alternative to democracy in Canada being what Gerald?I don't like the behavior. You don't like the behavior, but don't blame it on democracy.Freedoms under the Charter are sacrosanct. https://t.co/kYPoSyQ0nc
Rebel News editor-in-chief Sheila Gunn Reid said this “isn't the hot take you think it is.”
“It's not selfish to express a democratic right to tell the leader of this country exactly what they think of him,” said Gunn Reid.
“What's telling is you think it's some kind of show.”
This isn't the hot take you think it is. It's not selfish to express a democratic right to tell the leader of this country exactly what they think of him. What's telling is you think it's some kind of show. This is organic real visceral anger. It's justified. It's deserved https://t.co/Yel0VRLFcH
Trudeau said he would not let a handful of angry people interfere with Canada's democratic processes.
A group of people displeased with the Canadian government was protesting outside the retreat since it began. Dozens of people have gathered outside the hotel where Trudeau was staying to wave Canadian flags and honk their horns.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(6) comments
Keep it up, city of Hamilton! A surgeon doesn't stop cutting just because Butts and Trudeau are screaming.
Gerald butts is probably a bigger criminal than his buddy Trudeau. The day is going to come were these liberal vermin and their family’s won’t even be able to walk the streets of Canada hopefully sooner than later
Interesting Butts feels competent to comment on freedoms or even constitutional democracy. Perhaps in retrospect he is, from a Sun Tzu perspective eg: Know your enemy.....should freedom and democracy be considered the enemy.
The Liberals are abusing our Freedoms. This was NEVER an issue when Harper was in. However, I could see it starting even back then.
https://www.westernstandard.news/business/canada-drops-out-of-top-10-freest-countries/article_d6ee1ffc-9d87-11ed-9fca-b742955ccf4c.html
Butts, the Klimate Marxist, is upset that Canadians are able to Express Themselves!
Gerry . . . your low intellect buddy Justin is a complete disaster & failure . . . the folks are just letting him know how they feel.
Hope your shots are up to date man . . .
