Former Prime Minister’s Office principal secretary Gerald Butts said the protestors who gathered outside the venue for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s retreat in Hamilton will not be the last generation to misuse their civil liberties. 

“These folks are not the first people in history to take selfish advantage of the freedoms granted them by their democratic country to put on a show for the cameras,” said Butts in a Wednesday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(6) comments

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Keep it up, city of Hamilton! A surgeon doesn't stop cutting just because Butts and Trudeau are screaming.

Report Add Reply
guest714
guest714

Gerald butts is probably a bigger criminal than his buddy Trudeau. The day is going to come were these liberal vermin and their family’s won’t even be able to walk the streets of Canada hopefully sooner than later

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

Interesting Butts feels competent to comment on freedoms or even constitutional democracy. Perhaps in retrospect he is, from a Sun Tzu perspective eg: Know your enemy.....should freedom and democracy be considered the enemy.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

The Liberals are abusing our Freedoms. This was NEVER an issue when Harper was in. However, I could see it starting even back then.

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

https://www.westernstandard.news/business/canada-drops-out-of-top-10-freest-countries/article_d6ee1ffc-9d87-11ed-9fca-b742955ccf4c.html

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Butts, the Klimate Marxist, is upset that Canadians are able to Express Themselves!

Gerry . . . your low intellect buddy Justin is a complete disaster & failure . . . the folks are just letting him know how they feel.

Hope your shots are up to date man . . .

Report Add Reply

